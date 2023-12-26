6,202 Shares in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American States Water by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American States Water by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,298,000 after buying an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR stock opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.