ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134,434 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of ACCO Brands worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,870,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,498,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ACCO Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 67,712 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

