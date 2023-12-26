Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $107.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $96.35 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

