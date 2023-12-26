ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.57.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

