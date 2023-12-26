ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.57.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
