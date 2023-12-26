Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Trading Up 4.3%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 21,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 16,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Adriatic Metals Stock Up 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

