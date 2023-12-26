AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,317 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,719,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,138,000 after buying an additional 1,219,691 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $31,153,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1,257.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after buying an additional 508,531 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $16,844,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 237,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

NYSE:ASIX opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $832.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.76. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $44.57.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $322.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.90 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CL King decreased their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About AdvanSix

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

