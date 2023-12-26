AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOVFree Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $676.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

