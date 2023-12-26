AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $74,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $752.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.47. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $529.01 and a 12-month high of $771.98.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.