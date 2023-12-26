AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 209 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,721,000 after buying an additional 767,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after buying an additional 569,427 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.64 and its 200 day moving average is $186.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

