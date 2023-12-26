Affiance Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.5% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.60 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.54.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

