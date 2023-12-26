Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
AKTX opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
