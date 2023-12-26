AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $41.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.98 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,311,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

