Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is DnB Asset Management AS’s 4th Largest Position

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,239,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,379 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.1% of DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $685,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.51 and its 200-day moving average is $130.55.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,407 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,444. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.