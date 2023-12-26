Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is DnB Asset Management AS’s 4th Largest Position

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,239,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,379 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.1% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $685,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,407 shares of company stock worth $20,238,444 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $141.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.55. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

