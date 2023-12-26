Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $10.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Amcor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amcor

Insider Transactions at Amcor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,349,000 after acquiring an additional 325,747 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,830,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,124,000 after purchasing an additional 748,138 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,453,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after buying an additional 447,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Amcor by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 158,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Amcor has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

About Amcor

(Get Free Report

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.