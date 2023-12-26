Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.55.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.69. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,364.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amedisys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 40.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

