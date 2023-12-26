American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Position Raised by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $118.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.27. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $143.15. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Financial Group

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.