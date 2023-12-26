Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. Research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $223,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,654.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,330 shares of company stock worth $1,022,625 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

