Analysts Offer Predictions for Lantheus Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Lantheus in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lantheus’ FY2024 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNTH. TheStreet cut shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. William Blair lowered Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

Lantheus Trading Up 0.4 %

LNTH stock opened at $59.59 on Monday. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lantheus by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.