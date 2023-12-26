Analysts Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Target Price at $86.86

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.86.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $39.27 on Friday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $236,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Prothena by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

