Analysts Set Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) PT at $23.06

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.06.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOVO

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

In related news, insider Yuri Hermida sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $884,121.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,506 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,154.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,477,556.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yuri Hermida sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $884,121.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,154.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 165.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 21.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $22.07 on Friday. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.02.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Free Report

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.