Analyzing PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) & Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PCB Bancorp and Univest Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCB Bancorp 21.99% 12.43% 1.33% Univest Financial 18.45% 10.01% 1.06%

Dividends

PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. PCB Bancorp pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Univest Financial pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Univest Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCB Bancorp $101.41 million 2.63 $34.99 million $2.29 8.18 Univest Financial $307.82 million 2.11 $78.12 million $2.67 8.25

This table compares PCB Bancorp and Univest Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than PCB Bancorp. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Univest Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univest Financial has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Univest Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Univest Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PCB Bancorp and Univest Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Univest Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

PCB Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.28%. Univest Financial has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.02%. Given PCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than Univest Financial.

Summary

PCB Bancorp beats Univest Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial and residential, Small Business Administration (SBA) property, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term and lines of credit, SBA commercial term, and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans; and other consumer loans comprising automobile secured loans and personal loans. In addition, the company offers access to account balances, online transfers, and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements; and mobile banking solutions that include remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. Further, it provides automated teller machines; and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company operates through a network of full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; Carrollton and Dallas, Texas; and Englewood Cliffs and Palisade Park, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. It also operates loan production offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, California; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; and Carrollton, Texas. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. The Wealth Management segment provides investment advisory, financial planning, and trust and brokerage services for private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, and trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment offers commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefits solutions, personal insurance lines, and human resources consulting services. The company was formerly known as Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and changed its name to Univest Financial Corporation in January 2019. Univest Financial Corporation was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

