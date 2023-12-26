Analyzing Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) & Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) and Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Taiyo Yuden and Eltek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Taiyo Yuden alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiyo Yuden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eltek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiyo Yuden N/A N/A N/A $117.37 0.89 Eltek $44.85 million 1.92 $3.19 million $0.99 14.88

This table compares Taiyo Yuden and Eltek’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eltek has higher revenue and earnings than Taiyo Yuden. Taiyo Yuden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eltek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Taiyo Yuden and Eltek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiyo Yuden N/A N/A N/A Eltek 12.99% 25.57% 14.05%

Dividends

Taiyo Yuden pays an annual dividend of $1.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Eltek pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiyo Yuden pays out 1.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eltek pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eltek has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Taiyo Yuden is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Eltek shares are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of Eltek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eltek beats Taiyo Yuden on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiyo Yuden

(Get Free Report)

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors. Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Eltek

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards. It primarily serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and others. The company markets and sells its products primarily through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and PCB trading and manufacturing companies. Eltek Ltd. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel. Eltek Ltd. is a subsidiary of Nistec Golan Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.