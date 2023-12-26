Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Position Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,827 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $101,677.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,333.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.14. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

