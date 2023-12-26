Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s Largest Position

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.54.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $193.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.95 and its 200-day moving average is $184.20. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

