Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s Largest Position

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.5% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

AAPL stock opened at $193.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.54.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

