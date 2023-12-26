Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $193.60 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.20.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.54.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

