Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.8% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.54.

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $193.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.95 and a 200 day moving average of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

