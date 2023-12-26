Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 176 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 585.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

