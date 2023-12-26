Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 938 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.43% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Up 0.1 %

NOCT opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

