Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 99 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $142.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.60.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

