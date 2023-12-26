Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,375 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

NYSE CLF opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

