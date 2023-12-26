Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $262,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $208.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.64 and a 200-day moving average of $186.11. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

