Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,393 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

