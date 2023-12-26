Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 440 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

