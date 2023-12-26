Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 5,776 iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,474.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

USIG stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $51.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

