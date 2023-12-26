Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 7,347 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paramount Global were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PARA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.74.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

