Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

