Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Shares Down 1.2%

Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 341 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 343 ($4.36). Approximately 134,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 140,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.41).

Asia Dragon Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £386.80 million, a P/E ratio of -762.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 342.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 356.39.

Asia Dragon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Asia Dragon’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Asia Dragon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,555.56%.

Insider Activity at Asia Dragon

About Asia Dragon

In related news, insider Susan Sternglass Noble acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,400 ($64,040.66). 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

