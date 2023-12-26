Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Atlantic American Trading Up 5.0 %
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
