Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,748 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Apple accounts for 0.4% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Apple by 29.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 28,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.3% during the third quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 604,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $103,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 48,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,873,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,986,000 after purchasing an additional 199,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

AAPL stock opened at $193.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.