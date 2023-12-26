Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.78. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Atos Stock Down 7.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98.

Atos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.