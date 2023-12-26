Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Shares Up 2%

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 521 ($6.62) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.61). 384,118 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 248,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.48).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATG. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 900 ($11.44) to GBX 710 ($9.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.53) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

The firm has a market cap of £632.53 million, a PE ratio of 3,714.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 557.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 650.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

