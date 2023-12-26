Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Shares Up 2%

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 521 ($6.62) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.61). 384,118 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 248,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.48).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATG. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 900 ($11.44) to GBX 710 ($9.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.53) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Auction Technology Group Stock Performance
About Auction Technology Group
Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.
