Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,407 shares of company stock worth $20,238,444. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $141.49 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

