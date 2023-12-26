Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.11.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
