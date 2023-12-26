Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Featured Articles

