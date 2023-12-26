Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Up 16.6 %

Bio-Path stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bio-Path

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.