BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) vs. GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) Head to Head Review

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and GigCapital5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions -66.04% -12.70% -10.26% GigCapital5 N/A N/A -14.85%

Volatility & Risk

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

93.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BioLife Solutions and GigCapital5’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $154.80 million 4.56 -$139.80 million ($2.37) -6.76 GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A

GigCapital5 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioLife Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioLife Solutions and GigCapital5, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00 GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 53.46%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than GigCapital5.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats GigCapital5 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; ultra-low temperature mechanical freezers; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage services. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

