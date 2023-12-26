Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BLKLF

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Blackline Safety Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56.

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.