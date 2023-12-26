BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) vs. American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Financial Contrast

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BNCCORP has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A American National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BNCCORP and American National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

American National Bankshares has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.86%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 9.43% 4.91% 0.55% American National Bankshares 22.68% 9.23% 0.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BNCCORP and American National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $52.74 million 1.72 $6.50 million $1.40 18.04 American National Bankshares $106.69 million 4.90 $34.43 million $2.83 17.39

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats BNCCORP on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 9 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers wealth management services, including estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; investment management services, such as purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts; online and telephone banking services; and insurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Danville, Virginia.

