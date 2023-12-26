Brokerages Set Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Target Price at $25.18

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $29.90 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,172,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 69,805 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,827,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after buying an additional 1,063,055 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,258,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after buying an additional 331,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.